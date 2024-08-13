GIFT a SubscriptionGift
17 arrested in drive against drug menace, ganja recovered in Hubballi

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police are continuing their drive against drug menace in the twin cities

Published - August 13, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 17 people in connection with two cases of drug peddling in Hubballi.

Continuing the drive against drug menace, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 17 people in connection with two cases of drug peddling and recovered ganja and other articles worth ₹4.37 lakh, in all.

Addressing presspersons along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh C.R., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mahaning Nandgavi said that nine people were arrested when they were selling ganja at a shed near Leprosy Hospital in Anand Nagar of Hubballi.

He gave the names of the arrested as Ashfaq Mulla, Shivakumar Tumakur, Iqbal Ahmed Mudgal, Arif Galagali, Abhishek Devamane, Amrut Havalad, Mohammed Rehan Gokak, Sadiq Kitabwale and Mehaboob Sab Dougi.

Articles worth ₹1.87 lakh, including 1.5 kg of ganja worth ₹1.25 lakh, six mobile handsets worth ₹60,000, have been recovered from the arrested.

In the other case under the Suburban Police limits, three drug peddlers, three buyers and two consumers of drugs have been arrested.

He gave the names of the arrested people as Vaibha Parab, Rakesh Nayak, Ganapathsa Athani, Maruti Sabarad, Chandrappa Kammar, Ganesh Yadav, Ramesh Madar and Nitin Medar.

Articles worth ₹2.50 lakh, including 1,630 grams of ganja, one motorcycle, seven mobile handsets, have been recovered from the arrested.

Thief arrested

Mr. Nandagavi said that the Keshwapur Police have arrested an inter-district thief who was involved in several cases of burglary reported in Keshwapur, Ashok Nagar and Suburban police limits.

He said that they have recovered ₹3.10 lakh worth gold ornaments and a motorcycle from the accused Mohammed Ali Nalband. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

