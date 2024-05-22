16th graduation day of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science held

The 16th Graduation Day of JSS College of Arts, Commerce, and Science in the city was held on Wednesday and 1119 students received their certificates on completion of various courses.

While 571 students completed their graduation, 548 students completed their PG degrees. In degree courses that covered BA, BSc, BCA, B.Com, BBA, B.Voc, etc., there were 383 males and 188 females while in PG courses covering MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MSW, MCA, and M.Voc, 190 males and 358 females were eligible to receive their certificates.

Former ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar who addressed the students said that they have been bestowed with capabilities to bring about a transformation in society and should apply themselves to the task.

He said India envisaged itself to be a developed nation by 2047; hence, their role in attaining the objective was immense. Mr. Kiran Kumar said India of the present times was very different from the India of the previous generations and the student community had to harness their skills and talent to meet the current challenges.

He dwelt upon the contribution of ISRO to the development of the country and pointed out that how advanced space technology was helping even ordinary fishermen who may not have gone to schools and colleges. ISRO, by studying the ocean colours was able to establish the food chain and areas were fish shoal could be located and the same information was being passed on to them. This has helped save Rs.15,000 crore to Rs.20,000 crore annually to the national exchequer, Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

Similarly, the fishermen were being assisted in navigation in high seas and an APP was cautioning them against venturing into the maritime boundaries of other countries.

Mr.Kiran Kumar said on the weather front, the satellite based technology had enabled the authorities to track the movement of cyclones and forewarn the local disaster management cells to evacuate people in villages that could be affected. In the absence of such technology and information 10,000 to 15,000 people would die due to cyclones and related extreme weather events in the past but not so in the present times, he added.

Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, executive secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha C.G. Betsurmath, R. Murugeshappa, director, College Education Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, M. Prabhu, principal of the college and others were present.

