16th FC to meet Karnataka State authorities on August 29

The 16th Finance Commission is holding a meeting with State government authorities in Bengaluru on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he was hopeful of the present Finance Commission rectifying the “injustice” meted out to Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission.

He said: “We will convince the 16th Finance Commission that Karnataka is the most neglected State and seek an increase in devolution of Central taxes from 41% to 50%. We will also seek a share in the Centre’s cess and surcharges. This is because the States’ share of Central taxes is reducing due to the increase in cess and surcharges,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress government in Karnataka had launched a campaign titled “My tax my right” against the Centre accusing it and the 15th Finance Commission of meting out injustice to Karnataka in devolution of Central taxes and grants. It had even staged a protest in Delhi to draw the attention of the country on the alleged injustice.

The Chief Minister strongly defended allotment of land by KIADB in Aerospace Park to a trust owned by the family of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, by saying that the allotment was well within the norms. Launching a counter attack at the BJP that has taken exception to allotment of the land, he said the BJP had illegally granted huge tracts of land to Chanakya private university and various trusts of RSS when it was in power.