16th edition of Bhoomi Habba, a celebration of eco conciousness

The 16th edition of Bhoomi Habba was held on June 8, at the Visthar campus. The festival drew a vibrant crowd who came together to celebrate eco-consciousness through a variety of engaging activities, creative workshops, panel discussions, interactive exhibits and performances, all centered around this year’s theme: “Save Water, Save Lives.”

The event featured different types of workshops and exhibitions, some of which were Noor Fatima’s session on medicinal plants and Antara Mukherjee’s innovative “Trash to Toys” upcycling workshop. The event also featured a poetry session with Neha Ann, and exhibitions on environmental themes including Akhil Jacob’s “Time Triangle Tales” and Fahad’s “Water Journeys” photo story. Anjali’s “Unravelling Animism” showcased the interplay of natural elements through art.

Visitors enjoyed live painting by artists from Art Mantram and participated in community painting workshops led by Priscilla, where they created beautiful folk florals and fish illustrations on wooden coasters. Traditional games, Warli painting with Akshaya, and recycled papermaking with Srujana Recycling Unit were also big hits.

The event also witnessed captivating indigenous instrument music, a powerful theatre piece by Vishtar Ranga Shale, folk dance, panel discussions and film screenings that facilitated crucial conversations on climate change and water conservation.

The festival was inaugurated by Dr. Jija Harisingh, Managing Trustee of Art Mantram and former Director General of Police, Government of Karnataka, who emphasized the importance of community-driven sustainability efforts.

