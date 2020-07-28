₹1,677.3 cr. approved for Kalasa-Banduri project

The Karnataka government on Tuesday gave in-principle administrative approval for ₹1,677.3 crore towards the Kalasa-Banduri project in the Mahadayi river basin.

It approved ₹885.8 crore for the Kalasa Nala project and ₹791.5 crore for the Banduri Nala project.

Both projects will be implemented in Khanapura taluk of Belagavi district. Tenders would be called only after obtaining permission from the Finance Department, said a Government Order. The projects aim at bringing water to the drought-prone regions of Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Gadag districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi river to the Malaprabha river in Karnataka.

The Kalasa Nala dam would come near Kankumbi village for lifting 1.72 tmcft water for drinking requirements of the district. The Banduri Nala dam would be constructed at Nerse village in the district for lifting 2.18 tmcft of water for drinking purpose.

Both projects have been stuck for nearly two decades due to a row over sharing of Mahadayi waters between Karnataka and Goa.