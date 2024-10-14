GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16.75% Rabi sowing completed in Yadgir district

Farm activities for the season have begun with officials fixing the target for 2024-25 at 41,450 hectares of land

Published - October 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Farming activities have begun in Yadgir district with sowing having been completed on 6,957 hectares of land so far.

Farming activities have begun in Yadgir district with sowing having been completed on 6,957 hectares of land so far. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Farm activities for the Rabi season have begun in Yadgir district and already, 16.75% sowing has been completed.

Officials have fixed the target for 2024-25 at 41,450 hectares of land and so far, sowing has been completed on 6,957 hectares, making it 16.75%.

As per details made available by the Agriculture Department, of the total targeted area of 41,450 hectares, 20,401 hectares is irrigated land and the remaining 21,138 hectares falls under dry land.

However, no sowing has been recorded in Shahapur, Wadagera, Shorapur and Hunsagi taluks, though the target for sowing in these four taluks is 6,883 hectares, 5,181 hectares, 7,324 hectares and 5,012 hectares, respectively.

But in Yadgir taluk, sowing has taken place in 4,360 hectares against the target of 10,310 hectares, for 42.29% coverage. And, in Gurmital taluk, sowing has taken place in 2,597 hectares against the target of 6,828 hectares, for 38.04% coverage.

The target for cereals is 18,802 hectares, while for pulses, it is 1,900 hectares. But sowing for both cereals and pulses has not taken place yet. Oil seeds have been sown in 6,953 hectares against the target of 19,484 hectares, whereas commercial crops have been sown in four acres of land against the target of 628 hectares.

According to the officials, adequate stock of sowing seeds and pesticides is available. They will be distributed to farmers on demand.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.