16.75% Rabi sowing completed in Yadgir district

Farm activities for the Rabi season have begun in Yadgir district and already, 16.75% sowing has been completed.

Officials have fixed the target for 2024-25 at 41,450 hectares of land and so far, sowing has been completed on 6,957 hectares, making it 16.75%.

As per details made available by the Agriculture Department, of the total targeted area of 41,450 hectares, 20,401 hectares is irrigated land and the remaining 21,138 hectares falls under dry land.

However, no sowing has been recorded in Shahapur, Wadagera, Shorapur and Hunsagi taluks, though the target for sowing in these four taluks is 6,883 hectares, 5,181 hectares, 7,324 hectares and 5,012 hectares, respectively.

But in Yadgir taluk, sowing has taken place in 4,360 hectares against the target of 10,310 hectares, for 42.29% coverage. And, in Gurmital taluk, sowing has taken place in 2,597 hectares against the target of 6,828 hectares, for 38.04% coverage.

The target for cereals is 18,802 hectares, while for pulses, it is 1,900 hectares. But sowing for both cereals and pulses has not taken place yet. Oil seeds have been sown in 6,953 hectares against the target of 19,484 hectares, whereas commercial crops have been sown in four acres of land against the target of 628 hectares.

According to the officials, adequate stock of sowing seeds and pesticides is available. They will be distributed to farmers on demand.