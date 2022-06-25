16,749 cases resolved in Hassan district

They include 13,959 in the pre-litigation stage

They include 13,959 in the pre-litigation stage

:

As many as 16,749 cases were disposed of amicably by courts in Hassan district during the national Lok Adalat held on Saturday.

District and Sessions Judge Shivanna, in a press conference, said there were 76,483 cases pending in 42 courts of Hassan district. As many as 7,046 pending cases and 17,707 pre-litigation cases were identified for Lok Adalat. Among them, 2,520 pending cases and 13,959 in the pre-litigation stage had been disposed of.

The judge thanked the district administration, the police, officers of various departments, judicial officers, advocates and the staff for their cooperation in conducting the Lok Adalat.