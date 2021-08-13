1,669 new cases in State

Karnataka reported 1,669 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and death toll to 36,933.

The Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin said that Bengaluru Urban accounted for 425 new cases and five deaths. Dakshina Kannada, which had surpassed Bengaluru in the last two days, recorded 390 new cases on Friday and three deaths. Ramanagar, Haveri and Bidar reported no new cases.

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. A total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday. The day’s positivity rate was 0.98% and fatality rate 1.31%.