166 prisoners to be released in Karanataka
The Government has decided to release 166 prisoners, lodged in different jails in the State, for good conduct, before the completion of their term.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the Legislative Assembly that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had given his consent to release the prisoners.
