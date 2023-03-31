16,539 students appear for SSLC exam in Yadgir district

March 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - YADGIR

SSLC examination commenced in a smooth manner in Yadgir district with 16,539 students appearing on Friday.

Being the first day of the examination, officials of the Education Department had made all necessary arrangements.

A total of 16,763 students had registered their names for the examination and of these, 16,539 students wrote the examination and 224 remained absent.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the students wrote the first language papers, Kannada, English and Urdu.

The department has set up a total of 68 examination centres across the district. Of these, 24 are in Yadgir, 21 in Shahapur and 18 in Shorapur. This apart, five centres for private students have been set up in Yadgir, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Shantagowda Patil said.

There are 486 are private students and 1,035 are repeaters in the district.

As usual, prohibitory orders have been put in place around a 200-m radius of the examination centres, while photocopying centres and bookstalls near the centres remained closed.