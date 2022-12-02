₹16.52 crore sanctioned for works around Nanjangud temple

December 02, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has issued an order for the construction of a guesthouse, dormitories, and rooms at a cost of ₹16.52 crore around the Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district.

A sum of ₹3.85 crore would be spent on the construction of dormitories, ₹2.7 crore on VIP guesthouses, and ₹9.97 crore on construction of 75 rooms, the order stated.

The order instructed authorities concerned to take up work at the temple after obtaining permission from the Archaeology Department.

