1,648 teams formed for Pulse Polio in Kalaburagi district

Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna launched the first round of Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme by administering drops to a child in Kalaburagi on Sunday.  

The first round of the Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme began here on Sunday with the administration of polio drops to children here on Sunday.

Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji and Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna administered the polio drops to children aged 0 to 5.

As many as 1,648 teams have been constituted and 3,296 health officials have been deployed to man the 1,490 polio booths and also undertake 5,64,894 door-to-door campaign.

The district administration has formed 129 transit centres and 29 mobile centres for the four-day polio immunisation programme.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to parents to get their children up to 5 years of age administered with polio drops.

