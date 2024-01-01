ADVERTISEMENT

163th birth anniversary celebrations of Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai on January 10

January 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 163th birth anniversary of philanthropist and founder of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai will be celebrated in Kalaburagi on January 10.

Jagadguru Sarangdhar Desikendra Mahaswamiji of Sarang Mutt in Srisailam and district president of mahasabha Sharankumar Modi, addressing a press conference here on Monday, remembered the contribution made by Desai towards society.

He has constructed lakes, extended monetary aid for the education of poor students, donated hundreds of acres of land to poor families and also introduced scholarships for students, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the function.

Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa will preside over the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US