GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

163th birth anniversary celebrations of Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai on January 10

January 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 163th birth anniversary of philanthropist and founder of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai will be celebrated in Kalaburagi on January 10.

Jagadguru Sarangdhar Desikendra Mahaswamiji of Sarang Mutt in Srisailam and district president of mahasabha Sharankumar Modi, addressing a press conference here on Monday, remembered the contribution made by Desai towards society.

He has constructed lakes, extended monetary aid for the education of poor students, donated hundreds of acres of land to poor families and also introduced scholarships for students, they said.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the function.

Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa will preside over the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.