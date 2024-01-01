163th birth anniversary celebrations of Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai on January 10

January 01, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 163th birth anniversary of philanthropist and founder of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha Shirasangi Lingaraj Desai will be celebrated in Kalaburagi on January 10.

Jagadguru Sarangdhar Desikendra Mahaswamiji of Sarang Mutt in Srisailam and district president of mahasabha Sharankumar Modi, addressing a press conference here on Monday, remembered the contribution made by Desai towards society.

He has constructed lakes, extended monetary aid for the education of poor students, donated hundreds of acres of land to poor families and also introduced scholarships for students, they said.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the function.

Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa will preside over the function.