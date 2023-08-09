161 of Karnataka’s elephants sighted in private lands: census

August 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Of the 6,395 estimated elephant population in Karnataka in 2023, 161 pachyderms were sighted within private lands such as coffee estates, says the interim report on Asian Elephant population and demography estimates – 2023.

The report was released by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday ahead of World Elephant Day observed on August 12.

“Out of the total estimated elephant population of 6,395 for Karnataka in 2023, of which about 161 individuals were sighted within private lands, such as coffee estates. These private lands may serve as additional habitats for elephants, but may also pose challenges for conservation and human-wildlife coexistence,” the report stated.

Protected areas

The report said approximately 18% of the elephant population, equivalent to nearly 953 elephants, were located outside of the Protected Areas (PA) network. The report added that the remaining estimated 792 elephants outside PA were sighted within the Reserved Forest areas of the respective forest divisions.

“These Reserved Forests are not part of the formal PA network but may still offer some level of protection and natural habitats for elephants,” the report added.

It further said that conservation efforts should consider the needs of elephants in both types of habitats (PA and non-PAs) to ensure their long-term survival and coexistence with human communities.

In reference to the findings by the Census that 161 elephants were sighted on private lands like coffee estates, the Forest Minister said his department would give priority to preventing man-animal conflicts.

He said various measures, including building a rail barricade, erecting electric fences and setting up additional elephant task forces were being initiated to end man-animal-conflict.

To a query on whether sufficient funds were available to implement measures that could minimise man-animal, the Minister said the department presently had been given ₹120 crore as against the requirement of ₹300 crore for handling this issue.

However, he expressed confidence that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, would provide additional funds as and when required.

On the government’s stand on the Kasturirangan report, Mr. Khandre said a stand would be adopted after getting the final report, whose contents would be discussed with the Chief Minister and State Cabinet while taking the stakeholders into confidence.

“Our focus will be on sustainable development,” he said.