16,000 reserve police to be recruited in two years

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai handing over a trophy to a meritorious trainee of the KSRP Training School in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Belagavi

02 December 2020 00:07 IST

The State government will recruit 16,000 reserve police constables in two years, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“The Police Department is considering all vacancies in phases. We have estimated the vacancies in all wings of the department. We will fill them in phases. In the next two years, we will recruit 16,000 reserve police constables,” he said.

He was speaking at a passing out parade of police constables trained at the Karnataka State Reserve Police Training School.

Advertising

Advertising

He promised to send the best performing trainees to foreign countries for advanced training. “This process will start very soon,” he said.

Later, he handed over trophies to meritorious trainees who had won awards and prizes in outdoor and indoor activities. He also spoke to a few trainees and wished them luck.

Additional Director-General of Police Alok Kumar, Inspector-General of Police Raghavendra Suhas, Commandant Hamza Hussein and others were present.