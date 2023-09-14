ADVERTISEMENT

16,000 cases out of 31,000 pending cleared in three months, says Minister

September 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Krishna Byre Gowda pays surprise visit to Tahsildar’s office in Hubballi

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda sought details from the officials and staff and took a few of them to task during his surprise visit to the Tahsildar’s office in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has said that the government has cleared 16,000 cases out of the 31,000 pending at the level of Assistant Commissioners in the last three months.

Speaking to presspersons after paying a surprise visit to the Tahsildar office in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda said that steps have been initiated to ensure that there is quick clearance of pending files.

“What is ultimately required is that people should get their work done quickly. They should not feel that their situation will remain the same irrespective of a change in government,” he said.

The Minister said that the remaining pending cases will be cleared in the next three months. Pointing out to the delay in correspondence between various offices, the Minister said that it has been decided to make the Revenue Department paperless by adopting e-office.

This apart, all documents are being scanned and updated to prevent manipulation of government land records. The delay in registration will soon be resolved, he added.

The Minister also said that those guilty of corrupt practices will be dealt with strongly.

Earlier, during his visit, the Minister sought details from the officials and employees and questioned them on lapses. Without mincing words, he took them to task.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde and other officials were present.

