16,000 booster doses in Dharwad district

HUBBALLI

10 January 2022 21:02 IST

They will be given to eligible senior citizens, health and frontline workers

Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa hassaid that 16,000 booster doses will be administered to eligible senior citizens, health and frontline workers in Dharwad district.

Launching a programme to administer booster doses to senior citizens, health and frontline workers in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Munenakoppa said that the vaccination drive in the district is running smoothly. He appealed to eligible persons to get the booster doses as a precautionary measure.

The Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is effectively fighting COVID-19 and people have joined hands with the leadership by responding positively to the plea by taking vaccine shots.

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that the need for booster dose has emerged as eight to nine months have passed after the frontline workers received their two doses of the vaccine. In the wake of a possible third wave of the pandemic, it has become essential for frontline workers and also senior citizens to get the booster dose, he said.

Lauding the efforts by health staff in conducting the vaccination drive across the country, Mr. Shettar said that administering 150 crore doses of vaccine is not asmall achievement.

He said that people too have shown responsible behaviour by cooperating with the administration in implementing weekend curfew. Such responsible behaviour will go a long way in curbing the spread of the pandemic, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram,District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwanth Madinkar and others were present.