160 evacuated from floodprone areas in Uttar Kannada district

The Naval Emergency Response Team from Karwar safely rescued 160 people from two flood affected villages

The Indian Naval Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Naval Base, Karwar, has safely evacuated as many as 160 persons from two flood affected villages in Uttar Kannada district.

According to naval authorities, the rescue operation was carried out in response to a request from Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada to provide assistance to people stranded near Kadra Dam, Mallapur Kurnipet, Kaiga due to heavy rains / floods in the low lying areas.

The rescue team comprised of 17 divers and five Geminis.

The teams successfully evacuated over 160 stranded people at Singudda and Bhaire villages and the rescued persons were shifted to safe locations in coordination with the district administration.

In an another swift Search and Rescue mission undertaken at Dongri (along Hubballi - Karwar Highway) in Gangavalli river belt, eight personnel stranded in two hotels namely, Navami and Highland were airlifted by Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), when local attempts for rescue failed on July 23.

The Naval ALH was launched from Goa and successfully completed rescue of the stranded people in over two hours on July 23.