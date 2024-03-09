ADVERTISEMENT

16-year-old student killed, another injured in hit-and-run case

March 09, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old student was killed and another injured when a speeding car knocked down the motorcycle they were riding at Marasandra in Devanahalli on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath. The rider Pawan has sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

According to the police, the duo, students of a private college, had gone to Marasandra to have tea at a roadside shop. They were returning on the bike when the speeding car knocked them down and sped away.

The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

