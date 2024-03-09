GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16-year-old student killed, another injured in hit-and-run case

March 09, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old student was killed and another injured when a speeding car knocked down the motorcycle they were riding at Marasandra in Devanahalli on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manjunath. The rider Pawan has sustained severe injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

According to the police, the duo, students of a private college, had gone to Marasandra to have tea at a roadside shop. They were returning on the bike when the speeding car knocked them down and sped away.

The Devanahalli traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.