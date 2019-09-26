16-year-old girl washed away in stream in Ballundagi village

A 16-year-old girl was washed away in a stream that was in spate owing to heavy rain at Ballundagi village in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday morning. The victim was later identified as Anjanadevi, a resident of Ballundagi. According to villagers, she had gone to the stream for washing clothes and slipped and fell into it. The water level in the stream had risen as the area received good rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. Nelogi Police have pressed into service a team to trace the missing girl.

On Tuesday night, rain played havoc in the lives of many families across Ballari district as their houses were inundated. Water entered houses in several residential localities following heavy rainfall for the third day in a row. Many villages in the district have lost road connectivity and power supply.

Korlagundi village in Ballari taluk, Karur, Darur, Hagalur and 10 other villages in Siraguppa taluk have been badly affected by rain. Many roads and bridges are submerged in the resultant floods.