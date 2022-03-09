16 students from Karnataka yet to be evacuated

As many as 16 students from Karnataka are yet to be evacuated from Ukraine as of Wednesday, according to data shared by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Apart from these, 22 are not reachable.

The total number of returnees so far has been 621. Ten from Bengaluru are confirmed as stranded, while 13 are not reachable. “Ten people are stranded and five have reached the border ready for evacuation. The remaining five are trying to reach the border. All 13 addresses and contact numbers of parents/students are unable to be reached/wrong address-number and addresses not traceable,” stated KSDMA bulletin. Seven from Bengaluru Rural have also been categorised under “unable to reach”.

Among the others confirmed are two students from Hassan and one each from Kodagu, Kolar, Tumakuru, and Shivamogga, who are all in transit from Sumy to the western border. One more student from Tumakuru “has informed he would stay in Armenia,” the bulletin stated.