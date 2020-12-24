16 returnees test negative in Hassan

As many as 17 people had returned to Hassan from England in December and among them, 16 tested negative for COVID-19 infection, according to Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.
He told presspersons in Hassan on Thursday the State government had sent the list of 17 people who had returned to the district. The administration traced all of them and collected the samples for COVID-19 test. “The laboratory test results of 16 people have arrived and all of them were negative. The result of one sample is awaited.”
A majority of them were native of Hassan taluk, while the rest were native of Sakaleshpur, Arsikere and Arkalgud taluks. “As per the instructions from the State government, if anybody among those returned from England tested positive for the infection he or she would be isolated in a hospital. We have made arrangements to treat such patients in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences”, he said.
Besides those who returned from England, the administration has collected the samples from their families as well.
Hotels, resorts and homestays have been instructed not to hold any special programmes on New Year’s eve, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath