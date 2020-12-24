16 returnees test negative in Hassan

As many as 17 people had returned to Hassan from England in December and among them, 16 tested negative for COVID-19 infection, according to Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.

He told presspersons in Hassan on Thursday the State government had sent the list of 17 people who had returned to the district. The administration traced all of them and collected the samples for COVID-19 test. “The laboratory test results of 16 people have arrived and all of them were negative. The result of one sample is awaited.”

A majority of them were native of Hassan taluk, while the rest were native of Sakaleshpur, Arsikere and Arkalgud taluks. “As per the instructions from the State government, if anybody among those returned from England tested positive for the infection he or she would be isolated in a hospital. We have made arrangements to treat such patients in Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences”, he said.

Besides those who returned from England, the administration has collected the samples from their families as well.

Hotels, resorts and homestays have been instructed not to hold any special programmes on New Year’s eve, he added.