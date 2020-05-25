16 persons in Udupi district test positive for COVID-19

As many as 16 persons from Udupi district tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
They included eight are children, six women and two men. The eight children include six girls and two boys, in the age-group of 3 to 11 years.
G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said here that of the 16 persons, 14 had returned to the district from Mumbai recently, while two had returned from Dubai, and all had been put in the quarantine centres. They were all being shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital for treatment.
The district had recorded 23 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24.
