ADVERTISEMENT

16 new Karnataka MLAs skip oath in Legislative Assembly

May 23, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

MLAs have to take oath to participate in the election of the Assembly Speaker to be held on May 24

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah takes oath as a member of the 16th Karnataka Assembly, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on May 22, 2023.

Sixteen newly-elected MLAs did not turn in Vidhana Soudha on May 23 to take oath as members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. A total of 208 MLAs took oath on May 22-23.

Pro-tem Speaker R.V. Deshpande informed the House that 16 newly-elected MLAs did not come to the House to take the oath as members of the Assembly, and that they cannot participate in the elections to the post of Speaker, which is scheduled on Wednesday May 24.

He appealed to the 16 members to come to his chamber to take the oath by end of the day, to enable them to take part in the election to the post of Speaker, and adjourned the House for the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 23, five-time MLA U.T. Khader filed his nomination papers for the post of Speaker, and is expected to be elected unanimously on May 24.

On May 23, most of the MLAs took oath in the name of God. Harish Poonja of the BJP, who was elected from Belthangady constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, took oath in the name of Sri Ramachandra while Sharanu Salagar, representing Basavakalyan Assembly seat, took the oath in the name of Shivaji and Basaveshwara.

B.Y. Vijayendra of the BJP (Shikaripura) took oath in the name of the local deity of his constituency. Laxmi Hebbalkar of the Congress took oath in the name of Basaveshwara.

G.K. Venkata Shivareddy of the JD(S), representing Srinivaspura in Kolar district, and Udaya K.M. of the Congress, representing Maddur, took oath in the name of voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US