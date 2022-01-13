16 more test positive

KALABURAGI

13 January 2022 00:58 IST

After 18 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Central University of Karnataka campus, Kadaganchi, on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday, 16 people who were subjected to RT-PCR test, were found positive for the infection on Wednesday.

Of the 16 who tested positive for COVID-19, 12 were students and four staff members. Three students were admitted to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), while the others were admitted to the isolation centre set up on campus.

