16 Maharashtra returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi district

KALABURAGI

25 May 2020 22:33 IST

Number of infected persons up to 157

As many as 16 people, including two children, who recently returned from neighbouring Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 157 which included seven deaths and 75 people discharged upon recovery.

As per the information provided by the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, all the new cases involved migrant workers from various Lambani Tandas (hamlets) across the district that had been quarantined in State-run centres upon their arrival in the district. Of the 16 newly infected persons, nine were from a single hamlet.

The new cases are a 42-year-old man (P-2,139), an 18-year-old man (P-2,140) and a 35-year-old woman (P-2,151) from Ram Naik Tanda near Anikera in Chittapur taluk; a 30-year-old man (P-2,141) from Korawar Tanda; a 10-year-old boy (P-2,142), a 55-year-old woman (P-2,143), a 45-year-old man (P-2,144), an 18-year-old man (P-2,145), a 40-year-old man (P-2,146), a 15-year-old girl (P-2,147), a 29-year-old woman (P-2,149), a 36-year-old man (P-2,178) and a 21-year-old woman (P-2,179) from Bugdi Tanda near Arankal; a 26-year-old man (P-2,148) from Sugur K. Tanda; a 68-year-old man (P-2,150) from Songusu Tanda near Arankal, and a 29-year-old man (P-2,152) from Bhimnal Tanda near Dongaragaon in Kamalapur taluk. All the infected persons were shifted to the designated COVID-19 hospital.

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 78.

Discharged

The district also saw 10 COVID-19-infected persons getting discharged from hospitals after they successfully recovered from the infection. The discharged persons included three girls aged between 10 and 15 and a 60-year-old man. Of the 10 people discharged, nine belonged to Mominpur area in Kalaburagi that has reported a considerable number of cases. The other person discharged belonged to Mijugurai area in Kalaburagi city.