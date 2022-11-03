1.6 lakh people visit Krishi Mela on day 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day Krishi Mela of the Uiversity of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru got off to an encouraging start on Thursday with an estimated 1.6 lakh people thronging the venue despite rains. The total transaction from all the stalls at the mela on the first day is estimated to be around ₹1.12 crore.

While the rains in the last few days had turned the mela ground slushy, the fresh spell of rains on Thursday added to the woes. But that did not deter the enthusiasm of visitors. Hundreds thronged the stalls and demonstration plots to know about emerging trends in agriculture. There was a traffic jam on roads leading to GKVK, where Krishi Mela is being organised, as mela-bound vehicles got piled up. This year’s mela is showcasing about 800 stalls on various farm-related activities

The mela was inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot along with Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil in the presence of university’s scientists and staff, including Vice-Chancellor S.V. Suresh and Extension Director K. Narayana Gowda. The Governor also released nine new crop varieties that have been brought out by the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister called upon farmers to take up integrated farming as multiple crops would go a long way in providing economic stability to farmers. Hailing farmers of Kolar district for adopting the system of integrated farming, he said other farmers should emulate the example Kolar farmers who have managed to thrive despite adverse environmental conditions.