16 fresh cases in Shivamogga

Hassan

03 December 2021 20:18 IST

Shivamogga reported 16 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With that, the total number of active cases increased to 90.

As many as 23 students of a nursing college tested positive for the infection on Thursday. The administration has taken measures to avoid the spread of the infection. Among the fresh cases, 13 were reported in Shivamogga taluk, two in Hosanagar and one in Tirthahalli taluk. So far 1,072 people have died in the district.

Hassan district reported 11 fresh cases of infection on the day. Among them, four were in Sakleshpur taluk, two each in Belur and Channarayapatna, and one each in Arsikere, Hassan and Holenarsipur taluks. As many as 83 people are under treatment. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 1,379 people have died due to the infection in the district.

Advertising

Advertising