16 coaches of Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train cleaned in less than 14 minutes

October 01, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways on October 1 launched the ‘’14 Minutes Miracle’’ initiative entailing cleaning of the Vande Bharat train in less than 14 minutes.

This innovative cleaning process by the Indian Railways was implemented for the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai 16-coach Vande Bharat and the entire rake was cleaned in 13 minutes and 53 seconds, according to the Divisional Railway Manager Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

She said the initiative marks a substantial reduction in turnaround time and a significant enhancement of passenger experience. This will be a daily affair, said Ms. Agarwal pointing out that 48 cleaning staff were deputed for the purpose with each coach receiving attention from 3 dedicated staff members.

While Staff 1 collects garbage, performs dry mopping and cleans outside window glass, Staff 2 dusts snack tables and seats followed by wet mopping. Staff 3 is entrusted with the task of emptying dustbins, cleaning toilets, mirrors, doorway areas and meticulously mopping these areas.

Previously, cleaning 16 coaches of the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train would take anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes. Ms. Agarwal said with the introduction of the ‘’14 Minutes Miracle’’, the cleaning process is a well-coordinated effort with three staff dedicated per coach and ensures that the train is ready for return trip within a precise time frame. The process would be reviewed in the days ahead, she added.

Senior officials of the division were present.

