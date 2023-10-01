HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

16 coaches of Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train cleaned in less than 14 minutes

‘’14 Minute Miracle’’ cleaning process launched 

October 01, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Cleaning process inside Vande Bharat train at Mysuru station as part of 14 Minute Miracle intiative, on October 1, 2023

Cleaning process inside Vande Bharat train at Mysuru station as part of 14 Minute Miracle intiative, on October 1, 2023 | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railways on October 1 launched the ‘’14 Minutes Miracle’’ initiative entailing cleaning of the Vande Bharat train in less than 14 minutes.

This innovative cleaning process by the Indian Railways was implemented for the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai 16-coach Vande Bharat and the entire rake was cleaned in 13 minutes and 53 seconds, according to the Divisional Railway Manager Ms. Shilpi Agarwal.

She said the initiative marks a substantial reduction in turnaround time and a significant enhancement of passenger experience. This will be a daily affair, said Ms. Agarwal pointing out that 48 cleaning staff were deputed for the purpose with each coach receiving attention from 3 dedicated staff members.

While Staff 1 collects garbage, performs dry mopping and cleans outside window glass, Staff 2 dusts snack tables and seats followed by wet mopping. Staff 3 is entrusted with the task of emptying dustbins, cleaning toilets, mirrors, doorway areas and meticulously mopping these areas.

Previously, cleaning 16 coaches of the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat train would take anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes. Ms. Agarwal said with the introduction of the ‘’14 Minutes Miracle’’, the cleaning process is a well-coordinated effort with three staff dedicated per coach and ensures that the train is ready for return trip within a precise time frame. The process would be reviewed in the days ahead, she added.

Senior officials of the division were present.

Related Topics

indian railways / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.