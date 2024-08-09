16 arrested, ganja seized in two cases in twin cities

Continuing the drive against drug menace, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have arrested 16 people in two cases related to drug peddling.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that while 12 people, including two from Odisha and one from Uttarakhand, were arrested for drug peddling in Hubballi, four, including two from Maharashtra, were arrested in Dharwad in another case related to drug peddling.

Mr. Shashikumar said that on Friday, when three of the accused Keshwachandra and Neelambar with origins in Odisha and Tousif Ahmed of Haveri were being taken for further investigation, they tried to escape by attacking the policemen near Gabbur.

Although two of the police personnel were injured, they managed to nab them with the help of other police personnel, he said.

Constables Umesh and Ninganagoudra who suffered injuries have been admitted to KIMS Hospital for treatment.

The Bendigeri Police have also registered a fresh case against the three accused for attacking the policemen, he said.

He said that 2.5 kg of ganja worth ₹2.5 lakh, a car, two swords, one dagger and 10 mobile handsets have been seized from the 12 accused.

In the other case registered in the Dharwad Town Police Station, 1,942 grams of ganja worth ₹1.91 lakh and two mobile handsets were seized from the four accused.

Among the accused, Saif Ali Shabbeer Sutar is from Solapur of Maharashtra and the remaining three are from Sankeshwar and Dharwad, he said.

To a query, the Police Commissioner said that after he took charge, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have so far arrested 70 drug peddlers and 500 consumers.

“We are in the process of tracing the supply chain. As these drug peddlers are constantly moving, it is difficult to trace the original supplier and the route, but we are making every effort,” he said.

10 cases

The Police Commissioner said that on Thursday, the police, along with officials from various departments, held a review meeting on cases of atrocities against SCs/STs community members, PoCSO Act and rape cases and interacted with the complainants and the accused in the cases.

“Of the 171 cases registered in the twin cities, complainants and accused pertaining to 140 cases attended the meeting and we found that in 10 cases, the complainants were either threatened or pressurised to withdraw the cases. In those 10 cases, we are going to file fresh cases against the accused. We will appeal to court to cancel bail in six cases. In the renaming four cases, the accused will be issued a warning,” he said.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Raveesh C.R. and Mahaning Nandagavi and others were present.

The Police Commissioner said that he has issued directions to the traffic police to focus on adherence and creating awareness with regard to traffic regulations and haphazard parking.