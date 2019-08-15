Karnataka

16 arrested after clash overillegal transportation of cattle

The vehicle that was set on fire by a mob in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi.

The vehicle that was set on fire by a mob in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi.  

more-in

Police give chase to van carrying three head of cattle in Chittapur

Opposition to illegal transportation of cattle took a violent turn in Chittapur town in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. The police have arrested 16 persons who were involved in the clash and were trying to disturb law and order in the town.

Sale of liquor was suspended in a radius of 5 km from Chittapur town from 4 p.m. on Tuesday to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The police stationed at a check-post near Chittapur town tried to stop a vehicle carrying three head of cattle in the early hours of Monday. As the driver refused to stop the vehicle, the police followed the van and succeeded in stopping it, with the help of a group of local people.

Communal tension gripped the town on Tuesday as soon as the news spread. A protest erupted leading to violent clashes between two communities. An angry mob damaged vehicles, set fire to a van and threw stones at the police.

However, the situation was soon brought under control. Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang said that additional security forces have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 15, 2019 3:01:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/16-arrested-after-clash-overillegal-transportation-of-cattle/article29096683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY