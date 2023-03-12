15th Graduation Day of JSS College held in Mysuru

March 12, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The 15 th Graduation Day of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science was held here on Sunday, March 12, and it saw 1,054 students qualifying to receive degrees on their completion of various courses.

This included 594 graduates and 460 post graduates of whom 65 top scorers were felicitated. C. Shikha, Commissioner for Commercial Tax, was the chief guest and urged the students to think and dream big besides working hard to achieve their dreams.

She called upon the graduates to make a habit of hard work so that they are not stressed out in future and pointed out that one had to work hard for clearing the civil services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. But if one imagined that ‘’life was settled’’ after selection, one could not be more wrong as the professional life that follows on selection was harder and hence one should be prepared for it, said Ms. Shikha. She cited the example of her posting in Gadag known for flash floods and how she and her officials were working round the clock to rescue and rehabilitate people.

Ms. Shikha urged the graduates to join the work force of India and highlighted the kind of opportunities that existed and how the fresh graduates could contribute to the development of the nation.

The authorities said JSS College was among the few to be accredited A grade by NAAC out of nearly 45,000 colleges in the country. The college which began in a small way with 57 students in 1964, has 3,552 students enrolled for various courses in the present times. It attained autonomy status in 2005 and the first graduation day was held in 2008. Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha and others were present.