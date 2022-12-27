15.8 lakh enrolled for Yashaswini scheme by Dec. 20, against target of 30 lakh

December 27, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Till December 20, a total of 15.8 lakh people had enrolled for the Yashaswini health scheme, scheduled for relaunch in the State on January 1, 2023.

Responding to a question from C.N. Manje Gowda in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar said the enrollment for the scheme, which started on November 1, 2022, is scheduled to end on December 31, 2022.

The State government has a target for enrollment of 30 lakh people during the year and a total of 15.8 lakh people had enrolled by December 20, 2022.

When asked by Mr. Manje Gowda to extend the last date for enrollment to reach the target, Mr. Somashekar said the government will launch the scheme from January 1. If the target of 30 lakh enrollment is not reached by December 31, the government will have to discuss with a committee constituted to overlook the scheme’s implementation to decide if the last date should be extended or not.

To another question, Mr. Somashekar clarified that eligibility for the scheme is not restricted to persons having membership of Agriculture Credit Co-operative Bank. Even people with Aadhar card address in cities, but having land in the village and membership in a cooperative bank in towns or cities are eligible, he said.

A total of 267 hospitals have been empaneled for the health scheme, he said adding that large hospitals in Bengaluru will also be empaneled.