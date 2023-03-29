15.77 lakh eligible voters, including 26,426 new ones, in Dharwad district

March 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad district has 15,77 lakh voters, including 26,426 fresh ones, and all necessary steps are being taken for ensuring free and fair elections, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde has said.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Hegde said that as the model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect, all requisite steps are being taken to ensure strict adherence to it and hold the elections in a transparent manner.

As per the election calendar announced by Election Commission of India (ECI), the process of filing nomination papers will start on April 13. And, April 20 is the last date for filing of nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on April 21 and candidates will have time till April 24 to withdraw their nomination papers. Polling will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes on May 13 at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad.

Of the total of 15.77 lakh eligible voters in Dharwad district, there are 7.57 lakh male and 7.49 lakh female voters, Mr. Hegde said. He said that in 2018, there were 16,902 fresh voters and during this Assembly elections, it has increased to 26,426.

“The district also has 21,036 physically challenged voters and 32,301 voters above the age of 80. And, there are 400 centenarians. As per ECI guidelines, all voters above the age of 80 will have the facility to exercise their franchise from their houses,” he said.

1,636 polling stations

In all, 1,636 polling stations, 944 in urban pockets and 692 in rural areas, will be set up in the district. Of these, 216 polling booths have been declared as sensitive and 162 as vulnerable.

Mr. Hegde said that in the sensitive and vulnerable polling stations, the whole polling process will be videographed, apart from the micro observers being posted there.

This apart, there will be 21 flying squads and a same number of static squads to keep a strict vigil on campaigning and other political activities.

Election grievances

The district administration has set up a toll free number, 1950, to allow people to give their complaints or air election-related grievances.

Mr. Hegde said that to monitor the movement of high profile politicians and to prevent any type of election malpractices, a special election squad has been deployed at the Hubballi Airport.

“The Suvidha app can be downloaded from Google Play Store as it will help political parties and the general public holding any event during the model code of conduct to file applications for seeking permission,” he said.

He clarified that those holding marriages, other religious ceremonies or any event should seek permission to avoid last-minute confusion. All applications would be disposed of within 48 hours, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that private parties holding family programmes and allowing politicians to use them for political activities will be dealt with strictly.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that people can carry cash up to ₹50,000 without any document and for anything exceeding the limit, they should produce documents.

C Vigil app

He said that citizens can download the C Vigil app and upload pictures of any violation of model code of conduct by political parties or election malpractices.

Replying to a query, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said that a total of 24 check-posts have been set up in the district, apart from the mobile check-posts.

The check-posts will have officials from the police, revenue and forest departments. So far, the district police has seized ₹80 lakh in cash, 1,061 litres of liquor, 4.49 kg of ganja, freebies worth ₹1 lakh and saris worth ₹25 lakh. A milk van transporting 4,185 litres of milk and 190 quintals of rice for distribution among voters was also seized, he said.