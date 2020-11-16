Karnataka

1,565 COVID-19 cases reported in State

As many as 1,565 COVID-19 cases were reported in the State on Sunday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stands at 8.61 lakh. Of the new cases, 840 were reported in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, there were 2,363 were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 8.22 lakh.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 21 new deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 11,529. Out of the total 27,146 active cases, 746 patients are admitted in intensive care units in different hospitals across the State.

As many as 99,606 tests were conducted on Saturday and the test positivity rate for the day was 1.57%, while the case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.34%.

