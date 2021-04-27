1,563 new cases recorded

MYSURU

27 April 2021 04:09 IST

Situation grim in Mandya too

The district on Monday registered 1,563 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge in the second wave and one of the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.

With this, the active cases in Mysuru stood at 5,894. As many as 1,491 patients are under home isolation and 466 in the government COVID care centres. Besides, 1,548 patients are isolated in private and government dedicated COVID health centres. The district also reported seven deaths on Monday, taking the total toll to 1,160.

Of the 1,563 cases detected on Monday, 958 were from Mysuru city. H.D. Kote reported 43 cases, Hunsur 70, K.R. Nagar 124, Mysuru taluk 109, and Nanjangud reported 70 cases. Periyapatana and T. Narsipura reported 90 and 99 cases, respectively. Of the 5,894 active cases, Mysuru city accounted for 3,990 followed by 442 active cases in Mysuru taluk. H.D. Kote has 103 active cases, Hunsur 286, K.R. Nagar 347, Nanjangud 252, Periyapatana 183, and T. Narsipura 291 on Monday.

Lending credence to the theory that the rural hinterland was being affected in the second wave, the neighbouring district of Mandya too saw 929 new cases on Monday. This included 398 in Mandya town, 123 in Maddur, 83 in Malavalli, 67 in Pandavapura, 72 in Srirangapatana, 72 in K.R. Pet, and 99 cases in Nagamangala. In addition, 15 cases detected elsewhere but brought to Mandya has also been included in the tally. The active cases in the district stood at 4,139

Kodagu, which was on the edge due to high tourist and passenger traffic from other districts, reported 495 new cases. The total number of active cases is 2,148.