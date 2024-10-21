GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

153-acre green space to come up in North Bengaluru  

Published - October 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday announced that a medicinal plant garden, bird sanctuary, mini zoo, tree park, and biological forest will be established in a 153 acre eucalyptus groove at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka.

The Minister who visited the eucalyptus groove said that north Bengaluru lacked green space like the Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park and to address this the government is planning to develop Indira Gandhi Biological Park, Vishwaguru Basavanna Medicinal Plant Garden, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bird Sanctuary, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Mini Zoo, and Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park on the 153 acre forest land.

Native species

He said that existing eucalyptus trees would be replaced with spellings of native species.

“There are many residential areas around Yelahanka, and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is also developing the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout, with around 25,000 plots. Additionally, there are already 5,000-6,000 houses in the area. In the future, about two lakh people will reside in this area. The establishment of Indira Gandhi Biological Park, the medicinal plant garden, tree park, and mini zoo will not only serve as a center of attraction but also provide an excellent lung space for the residents of this part of the city,” he said.

He added the foundation for the parks will be laid in the last week of November.

Published - October 21, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.