153-acre green space to come up in North Bengaluru  

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday announced that a medicinal plant garden, bird sanctuary, mini zoo, tree park, and biological forest will be established in a 153 acre eucalyptus groove at Madappanahalli near Yelahanka.

The Minister who visited the eucalyptus groove said that north Bengaluru lacked green space like the Lalbagh Botanical Garden and Cubbon Park and to address this the government is planning to develop Indira Gandhi Biological Park, Vishwaguru Basavanna Medicinal Plant Garden, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bird Sanctuary, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Mini Zoo, and Saalumarada Thimmakka Tree Park on the 153 acre forest land.

Native species

He said that existing eucalyptus trees would be replaced with spellings of native species.

“There are many residential areas around Yelahanka, and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is also developing the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout, with around 25,000 plots. Additionally, there are already 5,000-6,000 houses in the area. In the future, about two lakh people will reside in this area. The establishment of Indira Gandhi Biological Park, the medicinal plant garden, tree park, and mini zoo will not only serve as a center of attraction but also provide an excellent lung space for the residents of this part of the city,” he said.

He added the foundation for the parks will be laid in the last week of November.