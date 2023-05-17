15,271 NOTA votes polled in Yadgir, Raichur districts

May 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

Yadgir district voters have opted for NOTA (None of the Above) during polling this time too, though the number of such votes is fewer when compared to the 2018 elections.

In the 2018 elections, 7,208 voters opted for NOTA and in the 2023 elections, the number has reduced to 5,536.

According to information available, Gurmitkal recorded 1,416 NOTA votes followed by Shahapur with 1,252, Yadgir 1,609 and Shorapur with 1,259 NOTA votes.

Yadgir recorded the highest with 1,609 NOTA votes, while Shahapur recorded the lowest with 1,252 such votes in the district.

In the 2018 elections, Gurmitkal recorded the highest NOTA votes with 2,418, while Shahapur recorded the lowest NOTA votes with 1,422.

The other two constituencies, Yadgir and Shorapur, recorded 1,648 and 1,720 NOTA votes, respectively, then.

Voters were unhappy with the candidates fielded by the political parties and hence, they opted for NOTA this time too, an elderly voter reacted.

In Raichur

In the 2023 elections in Raichur district, there were 9,735 NOTA votes.

Lingsugur registered 1,325 NOTA votes followed by Raichur Rural with 1,456, Manvi 1,255, Sindhanur 1,065, Maski 1,295, Deodurg 2,751 and Raichur City with 588 NOTA votes.

Deodurg recorded the highest NOTA votes with 2,751, while Raichur City registered the lowest with 588 such votes.

The total number of NOTA votes recorded in Yadgir and Raichur districts was 15,271.