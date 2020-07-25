Karnataka

152 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hassan dist.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 crossed 1,500 in Hassan district on Saturday, with 152 fresh cases reported. So far, 41 people have died of the infection.

A bulletin issued by the district administration said 1,508 people had tested positive for the infection here so far. Among them, 778 people have been discharged and 689 are undergoing treatment.

As many as 25 are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported, 41 are from Arsikere taluk, 35 from Hassan, 20 from Holenarsipur, 18 from Channarayapatna, 15 from Arkalgud, 11 from Belur, eight from Sakaleshpur, and four from Alur taluk.

