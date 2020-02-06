150th anniversary celebrations of University College begin

Dharmadhikari of Kshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday said University College, Mangaluru, and a few other government colleges have been able to remove misconceptions about government educational institutions with their quality education.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 150th anniversary celebrations of the UCM, established in 1868, here. Universities, Mr. Heggade said, should be knowledge dissemination centres and not mere information centres. He complimented UCM for being one among the former.

In his introductory address, UCM Principal M.A. Uday Kumar recalled the vivid history of the institution, including its teachers and students. The college that was almost becoming extinct was revived following efforts by its old student, the then Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, and became a constituent college of Mangalore University in 1993, he said.

Earlier, the dignitaries inaugurated an exhibition narrating the history of UCM, and released a special postal cover and a souvenir.

Mr. Moily; U.T. Khader, MLA; Ivan D'souza, MLC; University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya; Chief Post Master General Charles Lobo; and ASI Superintending Archaeologist Shivkant Bajpai were present.