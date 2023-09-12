15,045 cases settled amicably in Yadgir Lok Adalat

September 12, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Yadgir

As many as 15,045 cases, 7,891 pending and 7,154 pre-litigation, were disposed of after amicable settlement in the National Lok Adalat held in various courts in Yadgir district on Saturday last.

A press release by Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ravindra N. Honole said that out of the 7,891 pending cases, nine were settled in the District and Sessions Court in Yadgir, while 1,131 cases were settled in the Senior Civil Court in Yadgir, 736 cases in the Senior Civil Court in Shahapur, 798 cases in the Senior Civil Court in Shorapur, 959 cases in the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Yadgir, 987 in the JMFC Court in Shahapur, 631 cases in the JMFC Court in Shorapur, 861 cases were settled amicably in the Additional Civil and JMFC Court in Yadgir, among others.

These cases included matrimonial matters, recovery of money suit, specific performance suit, motor vehicle cases, final decree proceedings and execution petitions.

Pre-litigation cases included disputes related to banks, BSNL and Revenue authorities, the press release added.