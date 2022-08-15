15,000 teachers’ appointments this year: Nagesh

ADVERTISEMENT

At the Independence Day celebrations in Madikeri on Monday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, who hoisted the national flag at the district stadium, announced that 15,000 teachers are being appointed this year. Steps have been taken to increase the salary of guest teachers and lecturers and mid-day meal staff.

Mr. Nagesh, who is the Minister in charge of Kodagu district, said the damage due to rain this year was minimised due to precautions taken ahead of the onset of monsoon. “The government responded to the difficulties faced by the people due to rain havoc and took relief steps. Several public and private properties were damaged in this year’s rain. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited rain-affected Kodagu,” he said.

In July this year, 394 houses were damaged and 35 livestock were killed in rain-related incidents. The compensation for the damage has been enhanced and ₹5 lakh relief was distributed to the next of kin of the person who died this year.

He said 44,292 growers received a sum of ₹106 crore as compensation for the crop loss in 2021-22.

The Minister said 660 houses were handed over to the rain-affected people at Karnangeri, Jamboor, Madenadu, Biligeri and Galibeedu. Also, 76 more houses will be handed over to the affected persons at K. Nidugane soon.

A sum of ₹100 crore has been released for upgradation of the hospital of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences. PG courses and BSc nursing are being introduced.

Six primary and high schools in Kodagu that have completed 100 years have been identified as “heritage” schools and are being restored as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In his speech, the Minister recalled the struggle of freedom fighters Guddemane Ayyappa Gowda, Pandyanda Belliappa, C.M. Poonacha, Kodandera Poovaiah and others for the country’s freedom.

