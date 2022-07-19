1,500 new buses to augment KSRTC fleet strength in State

Of these, 500 will be allotted for Kalyana Karnataka, says Minister Sriramulu

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Regional Transport Head Office building in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu has said that the State government will provide 1,500 new buses to augment the fleet strength of the State-owned Karnataka State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC), making it the preferred mode of transport for commuters.

He was speaking to media persons after laying the foundation stone for the Regional Transport Head Office building in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Mr. Sriramulu said that the government has decided to replace old buses across the State with 1,500 new buses, including 900 electric ones, in Phase 1. And, of these, 500 new buses will be introduced in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region, he added.

Replying to a query, the Minister said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised to consider the long-pending demand of KSRTC employees to revise their salary.

New office

Earlier, Mr. Sriramulu laid the foundation stone for the Regional Transport Head Office coming up at an estimated cost of ₹9.5 crore. The building will be constructed on 1.05 acres of land and will comprise the Offices of the Joint Commissioner for Transport, the Deputy Commissioner for Transport, the Regional and Assistant Regional transport Officers.

Member of Legislative Council Shahshil G. Namoshi, B.G. Patil and KKRTC managing director Rachappa were present.