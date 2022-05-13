150 MMCRI students to get degrees on May 15

After a year’s gap, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is holding its 93 rd graduation day on Sunday. MBBS degrees will be conferred on 150 students belonging to the 2016 batch.

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy will be the chief guest at the event.

The graduation day will be held at 11 a.m. at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University. Adichunchanagiri University Vice-Chancellor M.A. Shekar, and former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences S. Chandrashekar Shetty will participate.

On the occasion, a book that has recorded the internship experiences of the MBBS students will be released. In total, there are 18 departments at the MMCRI and 13 prizes will be distributed to the meritorious students on graduation day.

The MMCRI could not hold the graduation day in view of COVID-19 last year.