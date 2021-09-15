1.50 lakh vaccination target for Mandya on Sept. 17

MYSURU

15 September 2021 23:39 IST

Mandya has been given a target to vaccinate 1.5 lakh eligible persons during the “vaccine utsav” scheduled on September 17.

Barring Mandya taluk, all other taluks in the district have been given a target to vaccinate 20,000 persons while 30,000 target has been set for Mandya taluk.

At a meeting ahead of the mega vaccination drive, in Mandya on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi told the health officials in every taluk to make preparations for the drive and ensure the target was achieved.

The DC has told the taluk authorities to get ready with an action plan for the vaccination of the targeted population.

She has instructed the authorities to spread awareness about the drive, especially in rural areas, and ensure that the drive gets off to a start at 7 a.m. “I hope the district achieves the target like it did in the previous vaccine utsav.”

Kodagu drive

Kodagu, where the COVID-19 cases were yet to come under control unlike other districts, has also geared up for the vaccination drive on September 17.

The district has set a target to vaccinate 55,000 people above 18 years of age.

The drive will be carried out in 119 centres. Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal reviewed the arrangements made.