150 centres for SSLC exams in Shivamogga dist.

08 July 2021 18:56 IST

Shivamogga district administration has begun preparations for the SSLC examinations to be held on July 19 and 21. The Department of Public Instructions has identified 150 centres for for 24,768 students.

Deputy Director of Public Instructions N.M. Ramesh, in a press release on Thursday, said the teachers had conducted physical classes between January and March earlier this year and online classes later. With the support of AIR Bhadravati, many radio programmes were conducted for the benefit of students.

The students had been told about the revised format of the question papers. Minister for Education S. Suresh Kumar would also interact with students in the coming days. In Shivamogga, 22,103 fresh students, 2,238 repeaters, and 427 private candidates would appear for the examination, he said.

In Hassan, Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Thursday, conducted a meeting on the preparations for the examination. He instructed the officers to ensure plying of public transport so that the students did not face trouble in reaching examination centres. Separate arrangements should be made for students with COVID-19 symptoms and the infected students could be allowed to take exams at the COVID-19 care centres, he said.

In Chikkamagaluru, Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has clamped prohibitory orders in 200 metres around 86 examination centres of the district. The prohibitory orders will be in place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the days of the examination.