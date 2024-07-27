150 cartons of meat seized at Bengaluru city railway station

Chaos and confusion prevailed at KSR City Railway Station on Friday evening, as cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli and his associates landed up at the station’s Okalipuram entrance, alleging a big parcel of meat that was unloaded was dog meat.

The parcel, around 150 cartons, reportedly belonging to one Abdul Razak, came on Jaipur - Mysore Express. The boxes contained meat, which the owner claimed to be mutton. Following protests, BBMP health officials and the police rushed to the spot. Cottonpet Police have seized the meat and BBMP health officials have taken samples of the meat for testing.

Puneeth Kerehalli is accused of the murder of 39-year-old Idrees Pasha in April 2023 in an incident of cow vigilantism. He was arrested in the case and is presently out on bail. The Bengaluru City Police had booked him under Goonda Act, but the High Court of Karnataka quashed the case.

